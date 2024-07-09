iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,134 shares during the period. P E Global LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,233,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,771 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.52. 5,002,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,962. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

