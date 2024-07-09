iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5,145.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,511 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 523,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after buying an additional 418,876 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 255,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 204,713 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after purchasing an additional 302,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,846. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

