iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.03

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.03 and last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 5078881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,769 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 36,650,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,974 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,285.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,948 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,259,000 after purchasing an additional 862,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,886,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

