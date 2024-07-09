iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,392,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.90. 5,837,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

