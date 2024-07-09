Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 9th (ARCB, CFFN, CHWY, DHT.UN, EVBN, GASS, GFL, HLIO, HLVX, HTLD)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, July 9th:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $127.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$22.00.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 130 ($1.67).

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

