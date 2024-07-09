Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stake Trimmed by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 89.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,400 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.70. 1,536,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,060. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $204.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

