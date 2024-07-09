Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Acquired by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. 368,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

