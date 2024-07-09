Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.30. The company had a trading volume of 886,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,367. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.14. The stock has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.