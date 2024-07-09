Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Hits $94.79 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $94.79 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $6.79 or 0.00012010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00043853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,512,586 coins and its circulating supply is 466,023,246 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.