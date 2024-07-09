Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 0.6%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.22 and last traded at $34.21. Approximately 37,558,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 46,663,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.