Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.72

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.72 and last traded at C$232.38, with a volume of 49045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$233.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$247.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$220.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

