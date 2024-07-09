Insider Selling: Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Director Sells 190,000 Shares of Stock

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN TPET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -8.81. Trio Petroleum Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

