Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells 7,519 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $37,970.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,176,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,941,633.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $4,383.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,365 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $6,825.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,804 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $14,020.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $147,635.18.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,980 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $36,628.20.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,080 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,552.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $44,432.52.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,068.75.

On Monday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $73,428.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $27,891.06.

Priority Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

PRTH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

