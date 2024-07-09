Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $15,256,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,122,250,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.38. 278,696,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,442,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

