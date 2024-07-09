Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock traded down $25.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.56. 730,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $595.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of -212.60 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after buying an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in HubSpot by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

