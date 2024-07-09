Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GKOS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.66. 396,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,140. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.06. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

