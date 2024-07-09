Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider James Hassard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,736.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Hassard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, James Hassard sold 15,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $669,900.00.

CRNX stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. 723,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

