Insider Selling: Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells 7,095 Shares of Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $11,210.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,514,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Vininder Singh sold 10,670 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $15,684.90.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

Shares of Bullfrog AI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 192,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.11. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.