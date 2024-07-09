Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0953 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of Indra Sistemas stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. Indra Sistemas has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

