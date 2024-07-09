Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,920 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,490 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Illumina worth $46,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,531,176,000 after buying an additional 210,755 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $957,762,000 after buying an additional 302,222 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after buying an additional 460,649 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2,232.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,760,000 after buying an additional 3,232,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Illumina Stock Down 0.6 %

Illumina stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,607. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $126.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.