IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given New $62.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 402,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,577. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

