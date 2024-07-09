IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Trading 4% Higher

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.55. 190,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 750,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Get IAC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IAC

IAC Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in IAC during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in IAC by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.