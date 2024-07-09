Hudock Inc. Sells 1,797 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 329,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.85. 1,494,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $391.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.