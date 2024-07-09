Hudock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hudock Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 300.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

D stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.31. 3,084,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,917. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

