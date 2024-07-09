Hudock Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 57,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.57. 3,884,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529,133. The stock has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cfra raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

