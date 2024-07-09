Hudock Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hudock Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,834,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IOO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 129,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $99.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.