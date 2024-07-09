Hudock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.4 %

BABA traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,893,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,579,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

