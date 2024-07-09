Hudock Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,168 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.56. 1,278,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,485. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.