Hudock Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,168 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.
Allstate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.56. 1,278,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,485. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
