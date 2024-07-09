Hudock Inc. Acquires 2,517 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,270,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,567,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

