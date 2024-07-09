Hop Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $110,354.26 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $110,354.26 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

