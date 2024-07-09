Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 10th

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of HOOK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. 1,566,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,963. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Hookipa Pharma worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading

