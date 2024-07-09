Hermez Network Price Tops $4.04 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00007056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $147.60 million and approximately $19,898.29 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009215 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,586.69 or 0.99980328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00068817 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

