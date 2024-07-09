Head to Head Contrast: Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.72 $17.39 million N/A N/A Virtu Financial $2.29 billion 1.49 $142.04 million $1.43 15.16

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Virtu Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and Virtu Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtu Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

Virtu Financial has a consensus price target of $23.10, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial 6.04% 17.33% 1.75%

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Wetouch Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc. operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's product allow its clients to trade on various venues across 50 countries and in various asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, options, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and myriad other commodities. Its multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across global markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

