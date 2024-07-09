Head-To-Head Analysis: Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) & Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Electra Battery Materials and Environmental Tectonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electra Battery Materials presently has a consensus target price of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 321.48%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -16.87% -9.73% Environmental Tectonics 4.20% -12.72% 4.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Environmental Tectonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$47.90 million ($0.94) -0.46 Environmental Tectonics $43.31 million N/A $1.82 million $0.07 26.43

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Environmental Tectonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Electra Battery Materials on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

