HashAI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55.12 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. HashAI has a market capitalization of $55.12 million and $255,545.73 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One HashAI token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Profile

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. HashAI’s official website is hashai.cc.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00061847 USD and is down -9.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $413,270.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

