Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Trading Down 1.4%

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.64). 5,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 42,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.68).

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £164.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2,060.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 24.91 and a quick ratio of 36.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.36.

About Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

