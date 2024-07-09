Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $133.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.08.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $139.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average of $118.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.46 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $75.84 and a 1-year high of $140.55.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,361. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $220,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 253.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,169 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.