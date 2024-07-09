Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

GGAL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 577,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 232,980 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.7% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 572,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 211,870 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 161,684 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth $4,706,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 246,452 shares during the period.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

