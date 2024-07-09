Grok Price Tops $0.0074 (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Grok token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grok has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Grok has a market cap of $46.47 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00754441 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $7,054,581.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

