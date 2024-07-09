Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Graco worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 193,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,042. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Graco

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.