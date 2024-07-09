Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Lifted by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 752,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,397,000 after buying an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,142,000 after buying an additional 63,371 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.79. 176,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,376. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $109.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.90.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

