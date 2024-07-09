Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Trading Down 9.8%

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 27,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 20,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Golconda Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.97 million during the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

