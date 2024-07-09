Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.12

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 81451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

