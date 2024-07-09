General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.6 %

GIS opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.