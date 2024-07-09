Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Insider Caroline Jewett Sells 4,961 Shares

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Jewett sold 4,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,517.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genelux Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Genelux stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,740. Genelux Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -1.58.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genelux by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genelux by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genelux by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

GNLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

