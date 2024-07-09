Gearbox Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6.95 Million (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $648,251.94 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,318,119,029.483126 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

