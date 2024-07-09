Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 142,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

