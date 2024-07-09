GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Purchases $102,879.00 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GameStop Price Performance

GME traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,424,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,320,303. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 303.63 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GameStop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in GameStop by 32.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 147.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.