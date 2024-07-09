FUNToken (FUN) Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $38.08 million and $1.16 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

