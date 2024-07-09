Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several research firms have commented on BEN. TD Cowen cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.